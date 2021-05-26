Man with 17 pages of traffic history offends again

A man with 17 pages of traffic history who was caught offending again, has received a suspended jail sentence.

Matthew Joel Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving, driving while disqualified by a court order, and failing to surrender into custody.

The court heard that on June 7, 2020, Johnson was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system on Yeppoon’s Rawlings Street.

It was also told that as well as Johnson’s 17 pages of traffic history, he had a 12-page criminal record.

While Johnson had previously been jailed for disqualified driving, his lawyer submitted that a lengthy probation order was in range.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale issued a clear warning to Johnson that with his record, he could not afford to be caught driving while disqualified again.

She sentenced him to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for two years.

Johnson was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months, fined $650, and convictions were recorded.

