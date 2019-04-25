Man with 18 prior DV convictions jailed for latest breach

A MAN with a 16-page criminal record, including 18 breaches of domestic violence orders, has been jailed after a new offence breached parole.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the defendant attended Rockhampton police station at 1.45pm on April 20 saying he had an argument with his partner and was there to be locked up.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said

the defendant's partner had contacted her sister for money to buy drugs and took off with his mobile phone, so he followed her and they had an argument at City Centre Plaza.

The court was told when he followed her, he caused her fear.

The defendant was sentenced to eight months' prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

However, he had received a four-month prison term with immediate parole on April 17 for a domestic violence offence and had to wait for the parole board's decision about time of release from custody.