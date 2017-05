Queensland Ambulance are responding to a roll over west of Rocky.

BREAKING 3.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Stanwell following reports of a roll over.

Initial reports suggest a single vehicle has rolled on Stanwell Waroula Rd, Stanwell.

Reports indicate a man aged in his 50s has managed to get himself out of the vehicle however he has reportedly suffered lacerations to the head.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police are en route to the crash site.

More to come.