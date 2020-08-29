Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.

Three people have been injured when two jet skis collided in Brisbane's west.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and critical care teams, arrived on scene at Westlake Drv, Westlake, just after 12.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s sustained spinal injuries and remains in a stable condition.

A teenage boy suffered arm injuries, while another man was also injured - both are in a stable condition.

