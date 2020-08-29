Menu
Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.
Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

by Nathan Edwards
29th Aug 2020 2:50 PM
Three people have been injured when two jet skis collided in Brisbane's west.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and critical care teams, arrived on scene at Westlake Drv, Westlake, just after 12.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s sustained spinal injuries and remains in a stable condition.

A teenage boy suffered arm injuries, while another man was also injured - both are in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

