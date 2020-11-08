Man with suspected broken leg after dirt bike crash

Paramedics are treating a man at the scene of a dirt bike accident at Bluff in Central Queensland. FILE PHOTO.

A MAN has suffered a suspected broken leg in a dirt bike accident at Bluff, in Central Queensland, today.

Police and paramedics were called to an area off the Bluff Jellinbah Rd, about 11.30am.

Initial reports indicated the man was riding in an off-road area of scrubland at the time he came to grief.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said at 12.50pm paramedics were still treating the man at the scene.

The QAS spokeswoman said the injured rider, in his 30s, was in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital.