Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    Potential new developer revealed for Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Potential new developer revealed for Great Keppel Island

    Breaking Tower Holdings chief reveals negotiations are in the final stages

    'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    premium_icon 'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    News Rocky MP's concern about 'ever-escalating' price of the flood levee

    Council hosts a new wave of CQ journalists

    premium_icon Council hosts a new wave of CQ journalists

    News The press gallery was packed but councillors could breath easy

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:33 AM
    Find the extra funds for our levee

    premium_icon Find the extra funds for our levee

    News EDITOR: This is a critical project for the future of this city

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:34 AM