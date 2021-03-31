Menu
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Man, woman die in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Natalie Wynne
30th Mar 2021 4:51 PM
A man and a woman have died in hospital nearly a fortnight after a serious Bruce Highway crash south of the Sunshine Coast.

Three people were in a critical condition when taken from the scene of the crash at Morayfield on March 17.

A police spokesman said a 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman had since died from injuries suffered in the smash.

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

The spokesman said a white late model Mitsubishi ASX was exiting northbound from the Bruce Highway into a service station when it collided with a Mazda 3 just after 2pm on March 17.

Seven people involved were taken to hospital in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast for treatment.

Five did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are looking to speak with anyone who noticed the white ASX in the lead up to the crash.

Officers are also asking anyone with dashcam vision to contact police.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

