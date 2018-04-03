Man, woman trapped inside CQ highway rollover wreckage

The Royal Flying Doctor Service flew two patients from Alpha to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash. FILE PHOTO

A MAN and woman were encapsulated in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, Alpha yesterday afternoon.

Both patients needed assistance from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to escape the vehicle, which rolled about 11.45am yesterday.

A queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both were transported to the Alpha Hospital, before the Royal Flying Doctor Service flew them to the Rockhampton Hospital after 5pm.

"The male patient had a minor hand injury and lacerations to the head,” the spokeswoman said.

"There is no information on the female.”

The QFES spokeswoman explained while both patients were stuck in the vehicle, it wasn't because their bodies were pinned by the wreckage.

The man was removed first, and the female second before they were treated on scene and transported.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for an update on the patients' conditions.

Alpha is a rural township located 439km west of Rockhampton, and 169.4km west of Emerald.