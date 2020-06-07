Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
Crime

Man wounded in party precinct brawl

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

Originally published as Man wounded in party precinct brawl

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

        News He suffered a minor chest injury.

        • 7th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
        Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        premium_icon Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        News Two men were assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

        Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

        premium_icon Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

        News A large garden shed in North Rockhampton burst into flames yesterday evening.

        Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        premium_icon Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        Breaking The car left the highway and crashed into a bridge guard rail, damaging the vehicle...