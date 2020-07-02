Man wriggled out of police grasp before being wrestled

A MAN wriggled out of police grasped due to being confused why he was being arrested.

Andrew Wosomo, 25, pleaded guilty on June 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police were called to a Rockhampton address about 4.15pm on April 17 for a domestic violence incident.

He said police attempted to move Wosomo away from the dwelling and he resisted.

Mr Schoeman said Wosomo “wriggled out of the grasp” of a police officer and ran upstairs to the alleged victim.

He said the defendant was wrestled to the ground by police.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who was intoxicated at the time, was confused as to why he was being arrested.

He said the domestic violence charge has been dismissed.

Wosomo was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.