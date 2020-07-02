Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man wriggled out of police grasp before being wrestled

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wriggled out of police grasped due to being confused why he was being arrested.

Andrew Wosomo, 25, pleaded guilty on June 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police were called to a Rockhampton address about 4.15pm on April 17 for a domestic violence incident.

He said police attempted to move Wosomo away from the dwelling and he resisted.

Mr Schoeman said Wosomo “wriggled out of the grasp” of a police officer and ran upstairs to the alleged victim.

He said the defendant was wrestled to the ground by police.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who was intoxicated at the time, was confused as to why he was being arrested.

He said the domestic violence charge has been dismissed.

Wosomo was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: Unique new homes hit market in Rocky

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Unique new homes hit market in Rocky

        Property The apartment-style properties will be constructed somewhere a bit different to the norm.

        OPINION: 'I have a dream for CQ'

        premium_icon OPINION: 'I have a dream for CQ'

        News Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce has a dream for CQ's pollies.

        Alleged stalker: ‘I found you scum, I’m coming knocking’

        premium_icon Alleged stalker: ‘I found you scum, I’m coming knocking’

        News ‘I’m going to make the rest of your life f---ing miserable.’

        Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        premium_icon Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        Business ‘The company can’t have it both ways’