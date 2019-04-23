Manager finds promise in Cyclones' weekend defeat

basketball: Cyclones Katrina Clifford navigating the Meteorettes' defence during the last home game in Rockhampton.

BASKETBALL: Despite going down to the Mackay Meteorettes 118-42 on the weekend, Rockhampton Cyclones' general manager Cameron Tragardh said there were "a thousand little wins” the team could take home.

The weekend's match saw an end to the pre-season and according to Tragardh, they used the last trial game as an opportunity to expose developing players to pro-level basketball.

"I thought we had a thousand little wins like the fact we got to blood some of our 16s girls against Marianna Tolo, who is one of the best players on the planet,” he said.

"For the 'end of the bench' to be able to experience a hostile environment like Mackay's big crowds, it was really special.

"It was nice to throw the kids out there to the wolves and I think they took some good strides, but the idea will be to blood them again with elite talent around during the season.”

Assistant coach Ben Green stepped up to fill the shoes of Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge as he was in hospital.

Tragardh said Green performed well given the circumstances.

"For him to stay poised and positive even though the scoreline got out of control, that's a huge credit to him and what we're trying to build,” he said.

The challenge going forward for the Cyclones is to find an efficient team structure that will implement the developing players with the big ticket players like Alice Kunek, Brooke Blair and recent replacement, Shyla Heal.

Heal had been added to the squad as a replacement for star recruit Kunek, who will miss the first two rounds playing three-a-side basketball for Australia. However, Heal's credentials do not disappoint.

At just 17, the daughter of four-time Olympian Shane Heal has played with the Perth Lynx in the WNBL, represented Australia and is currently ranked in the top five players in the world for her age group.

Tragardh welcomed the late inclusion and described the challenges of fusing elite talent with the rest of the team while starting the season strongly.

"She will come in to bolster the team against Gladstone on the weekend, and Brooke Blair will also be returning from national duties, so that will really help,” he said.

"One to two new players plugged in around elite talent will hopefully improve rebounding, scoring and decision making.

"We chase elite talent for our program but the flip-side of that is sometimes they are so good they have European seasons and national duty, and then they're not available for the first few rounds.

"The first month is always the hardest for us. You need to figure out your identity in the first month but also win games in that period.”

The Cyclones have spent the last fortnight playing Mackay at home and away, but they hope to take the experiences against the well-prepared Meteorettes in round one against Gladstone.

"Some of the girls have been logging huge minutes over the past fortnight, but unfortunately won't log those same minutes during the season,” Tragardh said.

"That's the gift and the curse of the pre-season.

"It helps the first game is against Gladstone as there is a real sort of rivalry, and the added pressure to hold serve against the little brother down the street.

"(Gladstone) have been together for a month or two so it will be their organisation versus our ability to mesh our talent and development players with a very short preparation.”