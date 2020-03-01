Manager’s shock as Rocky pharmacy named best in Queensland

A ROCKHAMPTON Priceline Pharmacy store has been named the best in the state.

Priceline Pharmacy, located on the upper level of Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre, was awarded Queensland Priceline store of the year.

Each year Priceline selects a winning store from each state based on performance, loyalty to the brand, etc.

Pharmacist manager of the Stockland store Daniel Carpenter said he had to call his business manager to make sure he heard the news properly.

“I was driving home to Yeppoon on a Friday afternoon and the general manager from Priceline rang to let us know we had won,” Mr Carpenter said.

“I had to pull over and double check that is was definitely us because this is only our third year of trading in Stockland under the Priceline brand.

“I was very shocked and surprised but very pleased.”

Mr Carpenter said winning the title of Queensland Priceline store of the year showed their store was on the right track.

“It shows me and the staff that we are moving in the right direction with what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

“We have a real emphasis on customer service and have invested a lot of time into training our staff to deliver the highest levels of customer service.

“It’s a pat on the back for everyone and it’s a reward for all the hard work everyone in the team has put in.”

Mr Carpenter said his goal this year was for the store to become more involved in the community.

“I would like our store to get involved in the community and do things outside the pharmacy. That is what I would like to do in the next 12 months,” he said.

He said this recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work staff had put in and the support of the community.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without our staff and wonderful customers,” he said.

“They are the ones that keep coming back and helping us get those results. A big thank you to the community for their support.”