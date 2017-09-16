Manhattan Short Film Festival hits Rocky

ABOVE: Do No Harm is the NZ entry in the Manhattan Short Film Festival's final 10. RIGHT: Hope Dies Last is the UK's entry.

ROCKHAMPTON film goers will unite with over 100,000 film-lovers from around the world later this month.

The 20th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 30 at 7.30pm.

Local film club Rocky Flix presents the festival.

The Final 10 films are screened simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, Sept 28 - Oct 8, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating cinema.

Hope Dies Last is the UK's entry.

"Rockhampton is one of only eight venues in Australia screening the Manhattan Short this year and it's a good opportunity for film lovers to see top films, vote for their favourites and have a good night out,” Rocky Flix president Tom Ferris said.

The 10 Manhattan Short finalists hail from nine countries - New Zealand, USA, UK, Italy, Switzerland - with films from Syria, Latvia and Georgia representing their respective countries for the first time in this event. Two short films hail from Spain, the only country with multiple final 10 selections.

These final 10 short films represent the best short films among a record 1615 submissions from 75 countries received by Manhatttan Short for 2017.

This year's final 10 represent an extraordinary range of film genres with comedy, drama, horror, sci-fi, animation, and martial arts short films all part of the program.

In addition, all final 10 short films will become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination, by screening for a week at Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood in September 2017.

Tickets are Adults $20 and Concession $15 and Bookings are recommended by phoning 0417 077 348.