Alek Brumby, 30, has escaped from an Alice Springs correctional facility.
News

Manhunt after prisoner escapes

Ellen Ransley
15th Jun 2021 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

Northern Territory Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who they say escaped from a prison on Monday.

Police say Alek Brumby, 30, escaped from the reintegration facility at the Alice Springs Correctional Centre at 6.30pm.

While Brumby is not considered a risk to public safety, police say anyone who sees him should not approach him but rather contact police.

“Police are conducting several lines of inquiry into Mr Brumby’s whereabouts,” NT Police said.

He is described as 168cm tall and Indigenous with black hair and a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should contact police.

