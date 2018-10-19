Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Footage has emerged of the moment a carpark fight turned ugly, where a man was allegedly shot.
Footage has emerged of the moment a carpark fight turned ugly, where a man was allegedly shot. Ashley Carter
News

Manhunt continues after shopping centre shooting

Scott Sawyer
by
22nd Oct 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE scale search for a man who shot another in the stomach in the carpark of a major shopping centre is continuing.

The manhunt was ongoing and investigators were confident they were making progress, after a man in his 40s was shot in the Currimundi Markets carpark on Friday afternoon.

The man was shot about 1.30pm Friday and presented to a Battery Hill medical centre with a gunshot wound to his stomach shortly after.

 

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment, where he remained in a stable condition on Monday afternoon.

A fight broke out between three men in the carpark opposite The Reject Shop on Friday afternoon, and about a dozen witnesses saw two men walk towards McDonald's and speed off in a silver sedan after the shooting, before police swarmed on the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing the popping sound of a gunshot and called 000.

 

Police investigate following a shooting outside a Currimundi shopping centre.
Police investigate following a shooting outside a Currimundi shopping centre. Matty Holdsworth

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said they suspected drugs were involved.

He said officers and detectives from Caloundra and elsewhere were involved in the manhunt and areas outside the Sunshine Coast were being searched as they closed in on the persons of interest.

Related Items

community crime police shooting shopping centre sunshine coast violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WATCH: Wild weather lashes CQ with more storms on the way

    premium_icon WATCH: Wild weather lashes CQ with more storms on the way

    News VIDEO: Hail and 80km wind gusts hit areas of Central Highlands yesterday afternoon

    • 22nd Oct 2018 1:21 PM
    Suspicious fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

    Suspicious fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

    Crime UPDATE: POLICE confirm Parkhurst fire being treated as suspicious

    Inspirational CQ principal finalist in QLD teaching awards

    premium_icon Inspirational CQ principal finalist in QLD teaching awards

    News Teacher reveals the 'big ticket item' behind her success

    Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    premium_icon Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    Crime AFTER seven months of 30-month term, he's off to rehab

    Local Partners