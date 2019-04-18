Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were taken to hospital following the overnight home invasion. File picture
Two people were taken to hospital following the overnight home invasion. File picture
Crime

Manhunt launched after home invasion

by Chris Clarke
18th Apr 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Brisbane's southwest early this morning.

About 12.30am, three masked men stormed a home on Davies St at Oxley.

They stole a safe before speeding off in a silver Mercedes-Benz with Queensland registration 937-DBU.

Two men - aged 20 and 19 - were attacked during the robbery.

Both transported to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for treatment of lacerations to the head.

One of the men who entered the home is described as caucasian, of a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, and black shoes.

A second man is described as caucasian, of a slim build, and was last seen wearing a white, hooded jumper, and black pants.

A third man is described as Pacific Islander in appearance, of a large build and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, and a zip-up jacket with hood over his head.

All three men were wearing masks covering the lower part of their faces.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam vision from the area to contact police.

Anyone with information Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

brisbane crime home invasion manhunt police investigation

Top Stories

    Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    premium_icon Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    Business TOUGH-NUT locals will refuse to serve activists in their pubs and cafes as their tiny town becomes ground zero for hundreds of anti-Adani protesters

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    premium_icon It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    News Business leaders team up to send powerful message to all politicians

    REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    Food & Entertainment Returning to the Beef Capital after closing down many years ago