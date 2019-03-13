Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Manhunt under way after woman stabbed to death

by Derrick Krusche
13th Mar 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young woman is dead and a manhunt is under way after a stabbing near Newcastle.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Stephens Avenue, Glendale, about 11.30am and found the 26-year-old bleeding out and suffering critical stab wounds.

Paramedics took her in an ambulance to John Hunter Hospital but doctors were unable to save her and she was later pronounced dead.

Police swooped on the quiet residential street and cordoned off a house before launching a search for a man they believe is responsible for the stabbing.

No arrests have been made as of 4.30pm.

Shaken residents have taken to Facebook to voice their shock after the woman's death.

"RIP beautiful girl. You'll be forever missed," one women who knew the victim wrote.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel de'Zuna said the woman suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack.

"On arrival paramedics … were confronted with a very confronting and distressing scene," he said. "There were multiple stab wounds."

More Stories

crime editors picks manhunt newcastle

Top Stories

    Amazing images of severe storm rolling into CQ

    premium_icon Amazing images of severe storm rolling into CQ

    Weather Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and an ominous bank of clouds

    Hammer assault offender's 'head burning' when captured

    premium_icon Hammer assault offender's 'head burning' when captured

    Crime He told a doctor he was also hearing voices in his head

    • 13th Mar 2019 5:40 PM
    Central Highlands towns under level two water restrictions

    premium_icon Central Highlands towns under level two water restrictions

    Council News Water levels in Emerald, Blackwater and Rolleston have dropped

    • 13th Mar 2019 6:04 PM
    What our politicians can do to fight drugs in CQ

    premium_icon What our politicians can do to fight drugs in CQ

    Health The drug support insider offers advice before the election

    • 13th Mar 2019 6:01 PM