Thieves 'slash' worker in terrifying servo hold-up

UPDATE, Monday 6.15am: POLICE are calling for help from the public after a horrific robbery in Casino yesterday morning.

Just before 7am, police were called to the Liberty service station on Centre Street.

Well known retired Casino boxing coach, Ken Whitton, was working at the service station when three men attacked him with a knife and metal pole.

The 61-year-old tried to defend himself, but he was assaulted and slashed with the knife.

The men stole cash and fled the scene.

Mr Whitton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with cuts to his face.

UPDATE, Sunday 4pm: Well known retired Casino boxing coach Ken Whitton, a former president of the Casino RSM Boxing Club, was the victim of a horrific robbery early this morning in Casino.

Friends of Mr Whitton said they understood he had only just opened the door of the Liberty service station on Centre St when three masked and armed men jumped him.

Fighting back, Mr Whitton managed to rip a mask off one of the men.

He paid dearly. The extent of his injuries are still unknown but they are serious and he is still in hospital.

"There was a lot of blood on the ground," said a local man who didn't wish to be named.

"He's in a bad way."

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on CCTV and Mr Whitton's brave act means at least one of the men can be identified by police.

A friend of the family described the former coach as a "top bloke".

Mr Whitton's daughter Karlee is an Australian champion boxer, and he has taken several local boxers to Australian championships in his coaching career.

It's understood he had recently retired from coaching.

