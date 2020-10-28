Manhunt underway for dangerous offender
The man who assaulted an elderly woman this morning and stole her car has been identified as a dangerous sex offender, with police and Queensland Corrective Services searching for him.
Johnwill Swain Gizu is supervised under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act 2003.
He was last seen at the Stockland Shopping Centre, Aitkenvale after removing his
GPS tracking device.
It's after this that Gizu stole the car of an 85-year-old woman.
If you have seen the man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Description:
Height - cm: 188cm
Weight - kg: 96kg
Build: Heavy
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Body Markings:
Left hand - Tattoo of a skeleton on back of hand
