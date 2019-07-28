Manhunt update and Rocky escapee's history of violence

About ten police vehicles including a motorbike and the dog squad converged on Herbert St Wandal Saturday 28 July 2019

About ten police vehicles including a motorbike and the dog squad converged on Herbert St Wandal Saturday 28 July 2019 Jann Houley

DISTURBING details about his criminal past have emerged as police continue to scour Rockhampton in their hunt for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped their custody.

At around 7pm last night, Tiaaleaiga, 26, eluded his police guard at Rockhampton Hospital, kicking off an extensive manhunt.

A witness reported seeing about 10 police vehicles, including motorcycles and dog squad converged on a Herbert St property at 9.40pm last night.

An officer told the witness they were "making general enquiries”.

At around 10pm, police units were spotted on Murray St looking into the Hall State School.

Tiaaleaiga was described as heavily tattooed Pacific Islander,188cm tall, with a solid build, long dark curly brown hair and brown eyes, his left foot was bandaged and he was wearing black shirt and shorts.

He remains at large and the police continue to appeal to the public for assistance finding him though have urged community members not to approach him.

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. QPS

In 2012, an 18-year-old Tiaaleaiga faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court after allegedly robbing the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel armed with a machete.

Police discovered texts implicating Tiaaleaiga in the robbery at a house when they executed a search warrant.

They said Tiaaleaiga had been involved in five similar offences, three in Queensland and two in New South Wales.

In October 2018, Tiaaleaiga flew into severe road rages twice in three months, seriously injuring two men, and was jailed.

He was on parole for other offending when he mistook another motorist's flashing lights and honking as harassment, forcing the other motorist off the road before he punched the man in the head numerous times, causing a fractured jaw and broken teeth.

Tiaaleaiga and a co-accused also kicked the man's car and pulled off a mirror.

Just over two months later, Tiaaleaiga pulled a truck driver out of his cabin, kicked him in the back while he was on the ground, and punched him multiples times in the head and torso despite two motorists trying to stop the physical assault.

The truck driver suffered a broken ankle, cuts, and bruises.

During the court case, defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Tiaaleaiga had grown up in a violent household and described his father as a "no mercy" type person.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Tiaaleaiga to a two-year prison term, setting his parole eligibility for October 29.

She also ordered him pay $5273.74 in compensation.