Manly have not overpaid anyone, says Penn

SEA Eagles chairman Scott Penn is adamant his club has not paid one cent more than the contracted amounts to players as they begin the appeals process challenging the NRL'S finding that they were guilty of salary cap offences.

"It is very different to any of the previous systematic rorting and the big ticket scandals," Penn said.

He said those matters had involved circumstances such as payments under the table and false invoices.

"This is not anything like that," he said. "We have always been very clear these are technical issues relating to the salary cap rules."

He said Manly had nothing to hide and the NRL forensic accountants had gone in and reviewed the club's books.

Sea Eagles have begun their appeals process against the NRL’s findings.

"The club has not physically paid one cent more than the contracted amounts to players," Penn said.

"This is relating to negotiations with players at the very front end and their (NRL) belief that we made promises to players for third parties which we didn't do."

After the NRL fined the Sea Eagles $750,000 and deducted $660,000 from their salary cap over the next two years. the club decided to lodge their appeal following meetings with their legal team.

"What we feel strongly is that we haven't really had the chance to prosecute our legal case yet," Penn said.

"And during the appeals process we have the chance to deliver that case in a more formal setting and we need to make sure we have every chance to clear our name.

"We definitely want to bring this matter to a head for our players and our members one way or another as quickly as possible.

"It has dragged on, everyone is sick of the uncertainty and no matter which way it goes the important thing is that we will move forward."

The matter will be heard by the three-man NRL Appeals Committee headed by Ian Callinan QC.

"We are still waiting to hear exactly where it goes from here but we have lodged the first stage of the paperwork to initiate that," Penn said.

What adds further uncertainty to the current situation is that the club has 12 players coming off contract at the end of the season.

"We have spoken as a group about it and we'll do our best to keep them informed with what's going on," said coach Trent Barrett.

"The players that I have got in the room now are here to do a job.

"They are professionals, we'll keep them in the loop as much as we can.

"I'd love to be able to keep all of them but what happens over the next few weeks will determine what we've got this year and what we've got for next year.

"It's all pretty hypothetical at the moment."

But Barrett said it had been business as usual for his team this week ahead of this evening's game against the Raiders at Lottoland.

"It is certainly not unusual for this group of players to be going through a week like this given some of the stuff that has happened," he said.

"The players are fine, it is certainly not of their concern and nothing of their doing."