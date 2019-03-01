Menu
Dylan Walker has been stood down, forcing coach Des Hasler to draw on rookie players.
Rugby League

Walker first test of Greenberg’s new powers

1st Mar 2019 5:57 PM
DYLAN Walker has been stood down by the NRL, with chief executive Todd Greenberg using the new discretionary powers handed to him by the ARL commission.

The Sea Eagles announced Walker, who was charged with assaulting his partner in December but pleaded not guilty to the matter in January, would be sidelined underf the game's new "no fault" stand down policy until the completion of his matter before the court.

"The NRL stresses that we are making no judgment on his guilt or innocence. That is a matter for the courts," Greenberg said.

Manly immediately accepted the ban.

"We accept this decision as part of the NRL's drive to significantly uplift player behaviour and the overall image of the game on and off the field,'' Sea Eagles chief executive Lyall Gorman said.

"Equally Dylan's welfare is paramount to us and we will continue to provide full support to him and his family.

"Naturally we are disappointed to lose Dylan from our playing squad.

"In discussions with the NRL earlier this morning, the club has been advised that a future application for salary cap relief as a result of this stand down will be looked upon favourably.

"Hopefully this matter will be finalised at the next scheduled hearing date on Friday, May 10."

On Wednesday, the ARL Commission  pushed through changes to its behavioural policy, allowing the NRL to stand down players charged with major crimes.

Under the policy, players facing charges that carry jail terms of 11 years or more are automatically stood aside on full pay.

Also, Greenberg has the discretion to stand down players accused of other offences, including violence against women and children.

