Man’s 14-hour drive cut short by police

Levret Kai Smith’s 14-hour drive to Bedourie was cut short by police.

AN attempt to drive 14 hours straight went wrong for Levret Kai Smith but it could have been much worse.

Eight hours into his trip he was intercepted by police at Emerald where he had fallen asleep after a fuel stop.

Police discovered that Smith didn’t have a driver’s licence.

It was probably a good thing the 41-year-old didn’t continue on to his destination of Bedourie.

He was travelling there for a maintenance job at the pub/motel there on May 8.

“It’s pretty remote - once he gets there he doesn’t need a licence because there’s nowhere to drive, there’s nothing to do,” Smith’s solicitor Brian McGowran told Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Smith had earlier pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed and disqualified by a court.

Mr McGowran said Smith had been offered a job and he didn’t want to lose the opportunity by not being able to get there.

“So he took a risk and went out there,” Mr McGowran said.

“He fell asleep after eight hours - he should have broken the whole trip up better than he did.”

On Smith’s traffic history he had previous offences of disqualified driving and drug-driving.

“He is hoping to get himself out there (for the job) but he’s going to have to get a lift in a truck out there or fly out there,” Mr McGowran said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Smith had “poor form” with licensing and traffic offences.

“You have been convicted of disqualified driving in January ‘04, September ‘03, April ‘02, and you also have several convictions for unlicensed driving subsequent to that, and also for breaching traffic regulations,” Mr Press said.

“If you keep on defying the law as far as licensing is concerned, you are going to end up going to jail.”

Smith was sentenced to four months’ jail, suspended immediately.

Any offence committed in the next two years could see him serve all or part of that suspended sentence.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.