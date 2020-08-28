Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
Crime

Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man addicted to drugs breached his suspended jail sentence when he was found with marijuana.

Andre Seguin, 56, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Seguin was found with 3.1g of marijuana in his pants during a search.

At the time he was subject to a three-month suspended sentence for drug offences in 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Seguin's offending stemmed from 15 years of addiction to meth and heroin.

Seguin was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more drug possession:

Man pepper sprayed, tasered, wrestled in police stand-off

Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car 'for protection'

Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        Premium Content Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        News A court has blasted controversial mining giant Adani for “unconscionable” conduct, ordering it pay customers of its Abbot Point coal terminal over $100 million.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:28 AM
        Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        Premium Content Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        News Criminals steal unusual goods following another daring break and enter across the...

        Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Premium Content Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Business The Rockhampton venue has been recognised as a ‘hidden gem’ and is one of only 26...

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across...