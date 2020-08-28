Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE man addicted to drugs breached his suspended jail sentence when he was found with marijuana.

Andre Seguin, 56, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Seguin was found with 3.1g of marijuana in his pants during a search.

At the time he was subject to a three-month suspended sentence for drug offences in 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Seguin's offending stemmed from 15 years of addiction to meth and heroin.

Seguin was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

