Man’s $1652 fine for ‘feeding horses’

Victoria Police handed out almost 200 fines yesterday including one to a man who broke curfew to feed his uncle’s horses.

A Melbourne man has been fined by police for breaching curfew to feed some horses.

The excuse was one of the most notable of the night, police said.

The pre-dawn horsing around was one of 196 fines issued in the last 24 hours to Victorians due to the stage four COVID-19 lockdowns.

Of those, a quarter were for not wearing face masks in public and 43 for breaching the 8pm to 5am curfew.

Police conducted 17,682 vehicle checks and 4418 spot checks on homes on Thursday and into Friday.

Victoria Police said they fined the man $1652 after he was stopped in the council area of Maroondah at 3.40am on Friday and claimed "he was out to feed his uncle's horses".

No laughing matter: A Melbourne man was fined for feeding some horses.

At 9.30pm last night a man was fined on his way to buy cigarettes. A knife was also found in the car.

At the same time, a man and a woman were fined driving the short stretch between Fawkner and Dallas in the city's north to get a pizza, they said, "as the pizza shop wouldn't deliver".

A man was $1652 last weekend after he drove from Melbourne to the border town of Wodonga, claiming to be on a Macca's run "for a Big Mac".

At the time Police Minister Lisa Neville hit out at the "appalling behaviour" of some rule breakers.

"Can I be really clear, just in case there is any doubt at all, that there is absolutely no reason or need to drive from Melbourne to Wodonga to have a Big Mac," she said.

"There is absolutely no reason or need to drive from Melbourne to Ballarat for fresh air. There is absolutely no reason to drive from Werribee out to Springvale to buy groceries.

"Why would people think that is OK? They don't care, it can't be because people aren't aware of the rules."

Big Mac runs are not an excuse to break curfew. Picture: David Caird

Police today also arrested two men following an investigation into the anti-lockdown protest due to take place in Sunday, in breach of the chief health officer's directions.

Two search warrants were executed yesterday evening in Mooroolbark and Chirnside Park, where police seized mobile phones and a computer.

A 41-year-old male from Mooroolbark was charged with incitement. He was bailed and is due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on 21 January, 2021.

A 41-year-old man from Chirnside Park was also arrested last night and is expected to be charged later today with the same offences.

Originally published as Man's $1652 fine for 'feeding horses'