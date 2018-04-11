Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

Hamish Broome
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE allege Raymond Lyle Roberts, 49, "committed a horrible act of cruelty upon a small defenceless dog" when he threw a pet Chihuahua.

The beloved pet dog was allegedly brain damaged as a result of the incident in Nimbin on the evening of January 13 this year.

Mr Roberts was at a female friend's home in Nimbin when the alleged incident unfolded.

Following an argument with his friend, he allegedly picked up the three-year-old female dog by the scruff of the neck and threw it down hard.

The Goonellabah resident was subsequently charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In granting bail, court papers stated Mr Roberts was a welfare recipient with an extensive criminal history including numerous convictions for violent offences including assault, rob, sexual assault, plus break and enter and property theft.

He had also failed to appear in court on five previous occasions.

On Monday this week, he pleaded not guilty in Lismore Local Court.

The matter is now scheduled for a hearing in Lismore Local Court on May 30.

chihuahua court cruelty editors picks lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground lets kids weave, climb and slide between levels.

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:11 AM
    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    • 1 aristocrat
    Crop sitter fled state in fear 27 years ago

    Crop sitter fled state in fear 27 years ago

    Crime He fled in fear, abandoned camp and alerted police in 1995

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:13 AM

    Local Partners