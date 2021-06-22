Menu
Man’s alleged sick act in Sydney store

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Jun 2021 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

A man from Sydney’s eastern suburbs has been charged with sexually touching a child.

The 58-year-old Dover Heights man allegedly touched a five-year-old girl in a store in Bondi on June 4, police said.

Police were called to the store following the alleged incident and arrested the man there at around 3.45pm.

The man was taken to Waverley police station and charged with 11 counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 years.

He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court the following day and was refused bail and was due for another court appearance at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested by detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad, which is made up of specialists trained to investigate allegations of sexual assault and other crimes.

