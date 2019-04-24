Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

Police allege a man used a garden machete to attack another man through the driver's side window of a car that was parked outside a Hervey Bay pizza shop.

Police allege a man used a garden machete to attack another man through the driver's side window of a car that was parked outside a Hervey Bay pizza shop. Marcelo Braga/elbragon MACHETE/f

A MAN accused of a machete attack outside a pizza shop will remain behind bars after his latest application for bail was rejected.

Norris John Blair will go to trial on multiple charges - including grievous bodily harm - next week.

Police allege Mr Blair used a garden machete to attack the man through the driver's side window of a car that was parked outside a Hervey Bay pizza shop.

The alleged victim received severe injuries to his arm including a cut that went right to the bone, a compound fracture and a severed ligament.

The court heard the alleged attack happened while Mr Blair was on bail in November last year.

On Tuesday, Mr Blair asked the Brisbane Supreme Court to release him on bail because the alleged victim said he planned to withdraw his complaint to police before the case goes to trial on April 29.

Mr Blair argued remaining in prison on remand would be "unjust” because the complainant's decision to withdraw meant the jury would see the alleged victim as unreliable, therefore weakening the case.

Mr Blair said the complainant's withdrawal would also make it hard for the jury to be certain that Mr Blair was the person who carried out the alleged attack.

Justice David Boddice rejected this, saying on the face of it there was enough evidence - including photos of the injuries - for a jury to potentially convict Mr Blair.

Justice Boddice also noted Mr Blair had a long history of breaching bail conditions.

"A person with an appalling history of bail breaches is on the death's door of the trial (starting), wanting me to let him out on the faint hope he might turn up (for court),” Justice Boddice said.

Mr Blair was remanded in custody.

He is expected to go before a jury in Hervey Bay District Court next week on charges of grievous bodily harm, common assault, enter a car with intent, wilful damage and breach bail conditions. - NewsRegional