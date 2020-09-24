Man’s bad behaviour towards wife of 53 years

“REMEMBER Jellybean, what goes around comes around.”

Those were the words a domestic violence offender spoke to his wife as police escorted him from the house after breaching an order.

The offender had not spoken a word to his wife of more than 50 years in three weeks after police put in place a protection order.

The man, 71, pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police were called to a Norman Gardens residence on June 20 at 5.40pm and found the 70-year-old victim visibly upset and the defendant walking around the house drunk swearing at her.

He said the victim told police the defendant had not spoken to her in three weeks since the police made the protection order.

At that point, the defendant said “once a c---, always a c---” and “I don’t want to f---ing know her. I don’t give f--- what she thinks”.

Mr Schoeman said the defendant showed no remorse.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the pair had been married since the defendant was 18.

He said the defendant agreed counselling was a good idea and “everything is back to normal now”.

The defendant had no criminal history.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined the man $700 and no conviction was recorded.

“I don’t know why you were speaking to her this way,” he said.