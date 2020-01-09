Bail denied after man allegedly cut disabled man's neck

BAIL DENIED: Jessie Shane Daniel O'Connor was denied bail for allegedly holding a knife to his neighbour's neck.

A MAN accused of holding a knife against his disabled neighbour's neck has been refused bail.

Jessie Shane Daniel O'Connor (pictured) fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday charged with unlawful wounding.

The injury received by the alleged victim was shown to the judge.

In applying for bail, defence lawyer Mary Buchanan explained that O'Connor's mental health deteriorated after he had an argument with a work colleague and lost his job about 12 months ago.

Ms Buchanan said that although her client did not have an alternate address to go to, the bail application was made with the accused agreeing to have no contact with the complainant, suggesting he would take the back way to shops.

"He doesn't have any previous history of actual physical violence, there is threats … and there is burglaries … but there is not anything like this on his history," Ms Buchanan said.

When referencing O'Connor's history, Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he persistently offended until a significant break when he was on medication and had a job, but now he had neither.

"You have a fairly lengthy criminal history, one not particularly marked by convictions of offences involving violence but quite persistent offending since 2008," Mr Moloney said.

"The allegations here involve holding a very sharp knife to the throat of your neighbour and it has cut his neck.

"You made admissions to police when you were interviewed and said you put the weight of your body on him.

"Your neighbour is disabled, he has one leg and you said you were acting paranoid and jealous."

Mr Moloney said he was not convinced further time in custody was not justified and bail was refused.

O'Connor will next appear in court on February 27.