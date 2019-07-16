Menu
Man's best friend leads owner down crime path

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Jul 2019 8:33 AM
A MAN who had his licence suspended after an epileptic seizure three years ago, was busted driving around looking for his dog.

Stephen Desmond Doman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Doman on Bolsover St at 1.55pm on June 29 and he told them his dog escaped and he was looking for it.

Doman told the court his licence had been suspended three years ago after he had an epileptic seizure and his truck licence had been suspended for 10 years.

Doman was fined $300 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

