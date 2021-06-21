Man’s bid for bail after family told to leave their rental

Daryl William Sansom appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland man has applied for bail to get his affairs in order after his young family was issued with a notice to leave their rental property, a court has heard.

Daryl William Sansom appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail.

Mr Sansom was charged with one count each of evade police and driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Sansom.

Sergeant Campbell said there were no bail conditions that Mr Sansom could be placed on that he would obey, noting that he had been before the court in the past charged with disqualified driving.

"No doubt the magistrate at the time made it very clear to him not to drive, and he has (allegedly) driven," she said.

"It shows he has no interest in what the court has to say to him.

"There are no conditions your honour could put the defendant on, and he is not at risk of spending too much time (in custody) in relation to the matter."

Mr Sansom's solicitor Zoe Craven said if her client was granted bail, he would reside in Zilzie with his partner, who was outside the court with their six-month old child.

Ms Craven said her client and his partner had been issued with a notice to leave their rental property and that it would be difficult for his partner to make all the arrangements necessary to relocate with the children by mid-July.

"He needs an opportunity to get his affairs in order if he needs to return to custody," she said.

"He is on parole for similar offending and imprisonment is on the cards.

"While evasion can become dangerous, there are no allegations he has driven in excess of the speed limit."

She said if granted bail, her client could abide by conditions such as report daily to police in Yeppoon, appear in court when required, and not enter or remain in a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the evidence was strong in relation to the offences that allegedly occurred on May 22 and if convicted Mr Sansom would likely face a term of imprisonment.

Mr Press said Mr Sansom had a history of failing to appear in court and breaching bail conditions and that there were no conditions he could impose that could manage the risks of Mr Sansom committing further offences or failing to appear.

"He has been given ample opportunities over the years to comply with orders and he continues to break the law," he said.

Mr Sansom's bail application was refused.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned to July 22.

