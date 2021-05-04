Man’s bizarre act during break-in

Officers are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broke into a butcher, but what he did for the next 90 minutes has baffled police.

Officers are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broke into a butcher, but what he did for the next 90 minutes has baffled police.

A man's bizarre act after he allegedly broke into a Melbourne butcher before jumping the counter has baffled police.

The alleged incident occurred on April 5 inside Marshall's Quality Meats in Langwarrin.

Rather than making a mad dash in and out, the man allegedly spent 90 minutes preparing and attempting to smoke a few hundred dollars worth of meat.

Police will allege the man busted into the store about 11pm before cooking himself a meat feast and swiping $410 cash and a Holden car key, which was later found a few hundred metres down the road.

Store manager Scott Little told 3AW he arrived to find stuff "pretty much everything everywhere".

His initial thoughts were that his boss had left behind a mess but then he noticed a frying man with food in it.

"I thought, 'Oh, he's (boss) having a bit of a cook up'," he told Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

Mr Little then combed through CCTV that revealed an alleged thief had broken into the store before firing up the grill.

The man spent 90 minutes cooking up hundreds of dollars worth of meat. Picture: Frankston Police

"Then I realised some funny bugger has decided to jump in the shop and play butcher," Mr Little said.

"He cooked up some porterhouse, some pork cutlets. He tried to smoke some beef ribs, put some mignons into the oven.

"He just made a mess really. He was there for a good hour to hour-and-a-half."

Mr Little said the man even found time to make himself a Milo before fleeing the scene without so much as a bite of the food he spent 90 minutes preparing.

He also joked about the man's poor attempt to smoke meat that should actually take between 10 and 14 hours.

Marshall's Quality Meats posted about the incident on Facebook.

"Never a dull moment at Marshall's Meats," the company said.

"This lad had a great old time being an apprentice butcher for the night.

"What can I say … some people will do anything for great meat."

The man is described as in his 40s or 50s, caucasian, wearing a black and white striped hooded jumper, black and white striped pants, black shoes and black cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man's bizarre act during break-in