Bizarre act after he busts girlfriend in bed with another man

He took a selfie with the pair in the background. Picture: Duston Holloway/FacebookSource:Facebook

PICTURE this.

You come home to find your significant other in bed with another man.

Some people would scream and yell. Some people would overturn furniture.

But not this guy from Emory, Texas. He got his phone out and calmly started snapping pictures.

He even took a selfie with them.

Lucky for us, he decided to post all the sordid pics on Facebook (though he has since removed them).

Duston Holloway, 23, says that initially he wanted to "kick the guy's a**" but instead took the photos and posted them on Facebook with the caption "when you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved! Good men deserve good women."

Picture: Duston Holloway/FacebookSource:Facebook

One Facebook friend commented, asking if he eventually woke the couple up to confront them.

He said he didn't, "but I calmly just took selfies and walked like a boss lol".

Duston Holloway had a unique response when he came home and found his girlfriend in bed with another man. Picture: Facebook

His post has since been reported on around the globe.

Holloway has since expressed gratitude for the support he's received from strangers on Facebook.

"I've had thousands of messages thousands upon thousands of people from all over the world congratulating me on being a better man and walking away," he wrote.

"I have pride and respect I'm amazed at the way this had turned into yesterday (sic) I thought my world fell apart I was heartbroken to ever witness anything like that, but with the amount of support from FB and family And friends I want to personally thank each and every one of you. The world ain't as bad as we think. I don't care to be known all over I could careless I know good people deserve the best I'm officially amazed with this.

"But there's no need in bashing someone when they are down it was wrong it did suck but being the better person is always the best way. THE BEST FEELING IS WHEN SOMEONE APPRECIATES EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU THAT SOMEONE TOOK FOR GRANTED!"