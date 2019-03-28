Menu
Paul Goodwin, 52, had lived in Cairns since 2018.
News

Man’s body found in industrial bin

by Peter Michael
28th Mar 2019 11:56 AM

POLICE are investigating the death of a homeless man whose body was found dumped in an industrial recycling bin in Cairns.

Officers identified the itinerant man as Paul Goodwin, 52, who is known to have lived on the streets of the tropical city since last year.

His body was found at a Bungalow recycling facility on Wednesday afternoon.

Employees at the facility made the grisly discovery just after midday whilst sorting a load of cardboard products in preparation for recycling.

"Preliminary inquiries indicate the man's body was amongst a load of recyclable material in an industrial recycling bin which had been collected from the Cairns CBD early yesterday morning,'' a police statement said.

Detectives have established Mr Goodwin was last seen in the Cairns area at around 8am on Tuesday, March 26.

"Assistance is sought from the community to establish his movements between the last sighting on Tuesday, and the location of his body yesterday afternoon.

"Investigators are very interested in speaking with anyone who may have interacted with Paul or who may recall seeing him during that period."

