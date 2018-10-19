Menu
Crime

Man's body found in ute tray after shooting

19th Oct 2018 8:45 AM

A MAN has been shot and killed in an incident being investigated by Coffs Clarence Police.

The body of a 40-year-old man, was located in the rear tray of a utility on Thursday about 2.30pm.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. 

Police said emergency services were at the time responding to reports of a crash outside a home on Armidale Road at Dundurrabin when they were flagged down by a woman in a ute.

The man's body was then discovered by officers.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station; however, she was released pending further inquiries.

Following initial investigations, a crime scene was established at the Armidale Road home which continues to be forensically examined.

Strike Force Lawrencium was established by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Local detectives are being assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Police will brief the media on the investigation this morning.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact police.

