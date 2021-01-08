Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Premium Content McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Council News The mayoral candidate does not want to see Rockhampton left behind.

        • 8th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Premium Content Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Crime She grew up with her heroin addicted and drug dealing mother and ended up addicted...

        Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Premium Content Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Council News Donna Kirkland said promising to freeze rates would be irresponsible.

        BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        Premium Content BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        News MP reveals CQ residents who’ve travelled to Brisbane must go into quarantine for...