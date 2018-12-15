Man's brazen burglary of ex-partner's home caught on film

A man was caught on CCTV coming and going from his ex-partner's home.

A man was caught on CCTV coming and going from his ex-partner's home. FOTOKITA

SECURITY cameras a woman set up in her shed home revealed her ex-partner had broken in and was coming and going at his leisure.

The man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim, repeatedly broke into his ex-partner's living space despite her going to drastic lengths to keep him out.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence - which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The court heard after the pair broke up, the shed they were living in was divided into two dwellings with no doors between them.

After he repeatedly entered her living area without permission, she put wooden dowels in her sliding doors and windows to lock them and installed a security camera.

In July, the man was caught on CCTV unsuccessfully trying to enter her part of the shed.

He was later successful and was seen to come and go throughout the day and eat things from the fridge.

The man told the court he "jimmied" off the window "to get a drink of water" because he had no running water on his side of the shed.

He moved out of the home several days later after an order was made to protect the woman.

The court heard he had like offences in his criminal history.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said the victim did everything she could to stop the man breaking into her home, but he ignored her.

The man was ordered to 12 months' probation.