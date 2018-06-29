Man's charge for mistaken identity of quad bike

A MAN was swimming in the Fitzroy River when he spotted what he thought was an abandoned quad bike left by the riverbank.

John Allan Peacock's defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said he thought the bike had been abandoned due to the condition it was in.

Peacock, 42, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to unlawful use of a motor vehicle after he drove the dirty bike up ramps and onto the back of his ute.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the bike owner's son saw Peacock with the bike on the ute and told him it belonged to his father.

The court heard Peacock immediately returned the bike to the son.

He had no criminal record and was ordered to a two-month good behaviour bond with $200 recognisance.