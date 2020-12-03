Man’s childish acts after row with partner land him in court

A MAN poured a cup of hot water on a laptop and did burnouts as he left his partner after an argument.

The 22 year old pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order, stealing, three possess dangerous drug counts, two fail to appear in court, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim contacted police on March 24 saying she and the defendant had an argument.

He said the defendant had left the scene before police arrived and the victim told police the defendant had poured a hot cup of water on her laptop before leaving and doing burnouts in front of her residence.

Mr Fox said the defendant denied the laptop incident to police but did admit the burnouts.

Police found the man in possession of 8.3g of marijuana on July 19.

The court heard the defendant stole a jerry can from a victim’s vehicle parked at Puma service station at Mt Larcom on July 23.

He was also involved in an incident at the Strand Hotel where police witnessed him grab another person by the throat and when they went to arrest him, the defendant grabbed onto a pole to avoid being removed.

On another occasion, police intercepted the man driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He also had marijuana and cocaine in his possession.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client had been in a relationship for 2.5 years with an older woman, but that relationship had ended.

He said since that, his client’s life had spiralled downwards.

However, Mr Cagney said his client now had full time work and the support of his family.

The man was fined $800 and ordered to 12 months probation. No convictions were recorded.