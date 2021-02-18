Man’s crashing reality of drug use after boulder near miss

A young drug user’s reality about the negatives of using illicit drugs came crashing down on him - literally.

Riley Lindsay Jaques had marijuana in his system when he crashed a car while trying to avoid two large boulders in the middle of Byfield Rd.

Jacques also had a clip-seal bag of green, leafy material.

He spent his birthday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week, pleading guilty to one count of drug driving and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the crash was on Byfield Rd, Byfield, at 2.30pm on September 26, with witnesses saying Jacques crashed the car taking evasive action to avoid two boulders in the middle of the road.

He said a witness, who claimed they too took evasive action to avoid the boulders and moments later heard Jacques’ crash, turned around to help Jacques and his passenger.

The witnesses had moved the boulders to the side of the road before police arrived.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Jacques had been getting into trouble around this time and had since relocated to Blackwater to live with an uncle and stay away from certain people in the Rockhampton region.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Jacques was no longer a teenager, as of the day he appeared in court, and shouldn’t have marijuana on him or in his system.

“It’s not a good way to spend your birthday, is it?” she said.

Ms Beckinsale ordered Jaques to pay $650 in fines and disqualified him from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.