Woman in custody after suspicious death

Officer-in-charge of Mackay's Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Senior Sergeant David Tucker, says a 40-year-old woman has been taken into custody after the suspicious death of an Andergrove man overnight.

UPDATE: A WOMAN has been taken into custody following the suspicious death of a 39-year-old man in Andergrove overnight.

A 40-year-old woman has been assisting police with their inquiries into the death on Bedford Road, Mackay police Detective Senior Sergeant David Tucker said.

"What's happened this morning is that police were called to an Andergrove address about 4.30am. At that location they've located the body of a deceased male person," he said during a media briefing on Sunday afternoon.

"We've located a 40-year-old female person who's been taken into custody."

The woman has not been charged.

"Our forensic officers are currently conducting an examination of the crime scene," Det Snr Sgt Tucker said.

"There was a primary crime scene where the offence has occurred and there's a secondary crime scene established. That was where we have located the female person."

Police had not seized a weapon by Sunday afternoon, Det Snr Sgt Tucker said.

He was "not prepared to disclose" the relationship, if any, between the Andergrove man and the woman.

"You must understand the investigation is in its preliminary stages and there's a lot of information that we don't know. And that we're still gathering," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Tucker said police couldn't provide confirmation of any injuries the man suffered or his cause of death "but that will be confirmed during a post mortem in near future".

He also couldn't say whether the man had been stabbed, as initial reports suggested.

"It's something I can't confirm. As I said, we haven't done a proper examination of the body," he said.

"Until we get some sort of confirmation, either from our scientific officers or a pathologist, I can't confirm the cause of death or any prevailing information on that."

Det Snr Sgt Tucker said neighbours and others police had spoken to were "quite helpful".

"In situations like this we do rely heavily on members of the public to provide us information and today that's been very well supported by the community," he said.

Suspicious death, Andergrove, May 2017: Suspicious death, Andergrove, Mackay, May 2017

The head of Mackay's Criminal Investigation Branch said the 39-year-old man "is not originally from Mackay" and police were trying to contact family interstate.

Out-of-town police officers, who were already in the Mackay region for another matter, have been helping with the investigation.

"There's a huge amount of evidence and information we need to gather before we even consider charges," Det Snr Sgt Tucker said.

There were no suggestions drugs or alcohol played a part in the man's death, the police officer said.

Anyone with more information relating to the man's death should call Mackay police on 07 4968 3444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are investigating a suspicious death at Bedford Road, Andergrove. Offices are at two seperate homes near the intersection of Eaglemount Road. Luke Mortimer

UPDATE: POLICE forensic experts are combing through two houses in Andergrove after a man died in suspicious circumstances overnight.

Plain-clothes detectives have been speaking with neighbours of the two Bedford Road houses, which are about seven doors down from each other near the intersection with Eaglemount Road.

Crime scene tape could be seen stretching across the front yard of one of the houses.

A woman has been assisting police with their inquiries.

Cono Lisciandro, who lives in a residence neighbouring the two houses, said he was woken by his dog and others on the street barking early on Sunday morning.

A man's body was found by police about 4.30am.

Cono Lisciandro, who lives several doors up from the scene of a suspicious death at a house on Bedford Road, Mackay, says his dog Cafattu joined a chorus of other barking dogs early on Sunday morning, around the time police found a man's body. Luke Mortimer

Mr Lisciandro didn't think too much of the racket at the time, but woke to find police cars scattered around his home.

Soon after, a police detective knocked on his door seeking information.

"The police came over and wanted to know If I heard anything. All I really heard was the dogs going real mad, not mine so much, but ones around the street, you know," Mr Lisciandro said.

"The dogs were barking much more than they usually would at night.

"I woke up, but I didn't think to go outside and see what was going on. I thought it was probably nothing too much. Police didn't say too much about what's happening."

Other neighbours, who did not want to be identified, also said they had been woken by dogs barking early Sunday morning.

Police are investigating a suspicious death at Bedford Road, Andergrove. Offices are at two seperate homes near the intersection of Eaglemount Road. Luke Mortimer

INITIAL: A MAN has died in North Mackay.

Early this morning police were called to a Bedford Road address at Andergrove where they located the body of a man.

Police are at two homes, and they are about seven houses apart on Bedford Rd.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

Initial reports suggest ambulance officers responded to a stabbing, although that hasn't been confirmed.

A crime scene has been declared and a woman is currently assisting police with inquiries.