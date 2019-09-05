Menu
A Pie Creek man left voice and text messages to threaten his ex-partner.
Man's 'disgusting' death threats put him on brink of jail

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Sep 2019 9:03 AM
A PIE Creek man who told his ex-partner that the day she moved on from the failed relationship would be her "last day on this earth" has been warned of jail time if he reoffends.

The 44-year-old man, who for legal reasons cannot be named, also told the victim by text messages sent on July 16 she would "face his wrath" if she talked to other men, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

On three separate occasions that month, the victim found the man either already inside or trying to get into the house they had previously shared.

The court was told he would sometimes message her more than 100 times a day, making repeated threats to kill and stalk her over the three months.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching a domestic violence protection order, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan called the behaviour "disgusting" and pointed out the man had breached the order "on numerous occasions".

He was given eight months' jail suspended for two years.

