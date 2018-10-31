Menu
Crime

Man's domestic violence charge over kids safety

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Oct 2018 2:44 PM
A MAN claims he breached a domestic violence order because his former partner was driving erratically with their two children in the car.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard this statement on Monday when the man was ordered to a two month, wholly suspended and operational for nine months, prison term.

The court heard the 29-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle last Friday about 8pm along Murray St when his former partner spotted him and decided to follow.

The man's two children were in his former partner's car.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said the man's driver stopped the vehicle after they noticed the woman behind them driving erratically and speeding up.

She said he was concerned about his children's safety due to the reckless driving.

The court heard the man hit the windscreen of his former partner's car, smashing the glass.

The defendant had no prior convictions for breaching domestic violence orders, but he did have a significant criminal history.

