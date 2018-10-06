Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was stabbed in Merrylands.
A man was stabbed in Merrylands.
News

Ear almost cut off in frenzied attack

by AAP
6th Oct 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Sydney's west.

A 66-year-old man was approached in Merrylands at around 4pm on Friday by a 29-year-old man armed with a knife, who allegedly demanded his car keys and stabbed him in the chest before partially lacerating his ear.

The victim grabbed the knife as the man tried to stab him a third time, causing a severe cut to his hand.

He then fled after stealing a garage door opener.

It is alleged the man then attempted to rob a woman shortly afterwards, before stealing a Holden Calais sedan and attempting to sell it to a man on Montrose St.

A generic image of a Holden Calais.
A generic image of a Holden Calais.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with wounding, stealing a motor vehicle and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court later today.

Related Items

attack cut off ear frenzied attack

Top Stories

    Major boost to CQ surgery with $7million redevelopment

    premium_icon Major boost to CQ surgery with $7million redevelopment

    News Included is a state of the art fully integrated orthopaedic operating theatre

    • 6th Oct 2018 4:12 PM
    Police on look out for cattle rustlers in Rockhampton region

    Police on look out for cattle rustlers in Rockhampton region

    News Police investigate bull theft from a paddock near Rockhampton

    Door knockers heading your way today but are they welcome?

    premium_icon Door knockers heading your way today but are they welcome?

    News 60 locations including Rockhampton and Yeppoon targeted

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    News If you notice something that doesn't seem right, do you report it?

    Local Partners