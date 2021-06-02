Menu
Police believe these men can help with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied /SA Police
Man’s ear bitten off in argument: cops

by Emily Cosenza
2nd Jun 2021 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

A NSW man has needed surgery after an argument with two strangers led to another man allegedly biting his ear off in Adelaide’s southwest.

Police say the victim, 24, was walking along Jetty Road in Glenelg with his girlfriend and mother at about 12.15am on Sunday when two unknown men approached him.

After an argument broke out, the man was allegedly assaulted by another male – described as being caucasian, wearing a black shirt and grey pants – who police say bit off the victim’s right ear.

The suspect, who was with a man described as being of African in appearance who wore a grey shirt and pants with red stripes and red shoes, then fled the scene.

The NSW resident was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital to be treated.

SA Police confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

