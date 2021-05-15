The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

A man who terrorised his mother with his erratic behaviour while travelling in a car has faced court and been released immediately on parole.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the man had never spent time in custody before.

But after being denied bail, he spent 50 days before bars.

The court heard the charges related to incidents in March.

In one the man’s behaviour became erratic during a trip to Rockhampton.

He had suffered “significant mental health issues” in the past the court heard.

The man became argumentative while on the trip and his mother became fearful, turning up the music and singing to try to calm him, but she was unsuccessful.

In the second incident, the man sent texts threatening self harm to the victim.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn sentenced the man to four months in prison with immediate release on parole.

He had been on a suspended sentence, which was fully invoked.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Man’s erratic behaviour terrorises mother on car trip