Man’s fourth disqualified drive due to park attack

Brandon Jacob Brown, 24, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by court order.

A man who stole a car and went on a rampage through Central Queensland has driven while disqualified for his dangerous driving convictions.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said due to Brown’s traffic and criminal record which included three convictions for disqualified driving and two for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Brown was in the range to receive a prison term.

The court heard Brown was jailed in 2018 for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and convicted in 2019 for two counts of disqualified driving dealt with on November 4.

Sergeant Phillips said police intercepted Brown on May 8 at 8.28pm driving on Sheehy St, Park Avenue.

He said checks revealed Brown had been disqualified from driving from November 4, 2019 to November 3, 2021.

Sergeant Phillips said Brown had also been sentenced to 21 months prison for a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charge he pleaded guilty to in 2019.

He said Brown was released on parole in March 6, 2020.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Brown claimed the reason for driving on May 8 was he had been walking through Kershaw Gardens with his brother when they were attacked by people wanting their phones and wallets.

She said Brown was concerned he and his brother would be physically assaulted as the people followed them home.

“In the past when Brown had called police about someone breaking into his house, the police took two hours to get there,” Ms Madden said.

She said when Brown was intercepted driving that day, he explained this to the officers and told them he was driving to his father’s place.

Ms Madden said Brown, who was undergoing a four-year roofer apprenticeship, did not need a licence for his job.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Brown to six-months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

She also disqualified Brown from driving for a further two years.

A conviction was recorded.