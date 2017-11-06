Man's front-yard store answers CQ town's prayers

MARMOR'S PRAYERS ANSWERED: Owner of Wetzler General Supplies, James Wetzler pictured at his new store which opens this Saturday.

JAMES Wetzler has answered the prayers of the Marmor and Bajool communities.

The Marmor man has geared up to open a new convenience store, Wetzler's General Supplies in his front yard on Saturday.

Mr Wetzler said he had received a positive reaction on Facebook from the community with around 1200 to 1300 likes, not yet been faced with negative criticism.

He is expecting the store to grow.

"We've been getting phone calls from a lot of people around the district and they said it is something the area has needed for a long time,” Mr Wetzler said.

"Around the whole Marmor area, there is only a BP service station and a pub.”

TEAM MARMOR: Tracy Wetzler, James Wetzler, Hayley Offord, Maddison Offord and Allie Offord are excited for the opening of Wetzler's General Supplies store next week.

However, it would not be your average convenience store.

He decided to open a general supplies store to service the Marmor area between 12 to 18 months ago after he believed he had found a niche in the market.

Mr Wetzler's new store would sell a wide range of products which include a small amount of agricultural chemicals, hoses, pipe fittings, garden materials, first aid kits, fire extinguishers and survival kits for backpackers.

One novelty feature would be the parking metres which James has placed at the front of the store.

Mr Wetzler said Marmor residents "won't know themselves” when the store arrives on November 11 as it would give residents their very own store open 7 days a week from 7am to 6pm.

"If you break a lawn mower belt or something on a Saturday afternoon, you have to travel to Gladstone or Rockhampton to buy one so we are going to be open on weekends,” he said.

It appears Mr Wetzler's store could attract visitors.

There is a farm stay in the area where a lot of backpackers and tourists stay, James hoped he could "source into that market for their general supplies.”

"Where we are situated at Marmor, we get a lot of people coming in and asking if we had a radiator hose or something like that because there is no RACQ in the area,” he said.

The store officially opens Saturday at 7am.