Tinder users are excited by one users genius hack.
Tinder user’s sneaky hack goes viral

by Staff writer
24th Jul 2018 1:34 PM

A TINDER user has come up with a sneaky way to score more matches.

Ethan, from Glasgow, uploads his photos upside down.

The tactic works because people end up swiping the wrong way.

He shared the clever hack on Twitter.

He wrote: "New tinder idea: upload all my photos upside down so girls turn their phone to look at them, obviously realise am ugly and swipe left but of course that's now actually right bing bang boom match."

The post has racked up more than 62,000 retweets and more than 415,000 likes.

And not surprisingly people are saying they are totally going to pinch his idea.

"Massive win in the battle of ideas," one person replied.

Another said: "We are all living in 2018, but this guy is living in 2030."

Others could relate: "OMG ok wow TQ for saving me."

But not everyone was impressed.

"And a second later when girls realize they've made a mistake they'll unmatch you haha," responded one person.

